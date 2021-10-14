Mississippi Veterans Home to host job fair in Jackson
Mississippi Veterans Home to host job fair in Jackson
Cianna Reeves - WJTV
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Mississippi Veterans Home at Jackson is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, October 20 at Tougaloo Community Center.
Read Full Story on wjtv.com
