Montana ICU overrun with COVID patients
Montana ICU overrun with COVID patients
CBS News Videos - YAHOO!News
9/29/21
The largest hospital in Montana can hardly keep up with a surge in COVID-19 patients. The National Guard has been brought in to help care for and screen new patients. Meg Oliver has more.
