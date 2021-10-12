Montana reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 26 more hospitalizations
Montana reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 26 more hospitalizations
Nicole Girten - Great Falls Tribune on MSN.com
10/12/21
Montana reported 2,094 total deaths, 15 additional deaths since Friday’s update and 489 active hospitalizations from the virus.
Read Full Story on greatfallstribune.com
