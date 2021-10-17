Montana State University dedicates American Indian Hall
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to ‘kiss my…’ in final sign-off before vaccine mandate
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Former Central Kitsap firefighter gets 6 years in online child sex sting
Quiet Warriors Yoshito Iwamoto
Fewer people went to Central WA State Fair but those who did were super-hungry
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
“His life was pure love:” Local mother turns to music for Pregnancy/Infant Loss Awareness Month
Man who shot his ex outside of Toppenish casino had long history of domestic assault
Washington Man Allegedly Threw Newborn Son ‘Like a Football,’ Tortured the 5-Week-Old to Death Because He ‘No Longer Cared’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to ‘kiss my…’ in final sign-off before vaccine mandate
Un-vaxxed Washington state trooper’s final radio transmission: Gov. ‘Jay Inslee can kiss my a**’
Tri-Cities surpass 500 COVID deaths in spite of descending case rates
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Good News Stories: World's Cutest Rescue Dog, Everyday Heroes
Former Central Kitsap firefighter gets 6 years in online child sex sting
Washington wineries considering dramatic changes for climate change
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Montana State University dedicates American Indian Hall
Associated Press - The Grio
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Major fundraising for the American Indian Hall project kicked off in 2018 with a $12 million commitment from the Kendeda Fund.
Read Full Story on thegrio.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Family portrait event kicks off Billings Toys for Tots fundraising season
Former Air Force Officers Claim They Have Proof UFO's Messed With Nuclear Weapons
The Patriots had to have Sunday, and per usual, they couldn't quite get it
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL