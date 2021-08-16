Here's a list of the growing number of venues instituting the rule this fall.

Musicians and live entertainment groups are detailing plans to require their audience members to show proof of vaccination to attend their shows at various venues.

AEG Presents announced the vaccination card requirement for all its clubs, festivals, and theaters, which will go into effect by October 1. AEG Presents is one of the largest concert and event operators in the nation. Its resume of events includes Firefly Music Festival, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella. The company's portfolio also includes well-known Denver and the surrounding area event venues, including:

All of the above venues have announced their new health and safety guidelines in conjunction with AEG Presents.

Until October 1, guests attending AEG Presents events can either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. Once October 1 passes, AEG Presents events and venues will only allow guests who can provide proof of vaccination.

AEG Presents isn't the only large-scale events company implementing the new guideline. Z2 Entertainment, which operates Boulder Theater, Fox Theater, and Aggie Theater, requires proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

