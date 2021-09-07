The upper portion of the Mount Evans Scenic Byway is closed for the season to motorized vehicles.

If you were planning on driving to the Mount Evans summit, get your reservations in for this weekend, because the upper portion of the scenic byway will be closing to motorized vehicles after Monday, September 6. Visitors will still be able to book reservations for the Mount Goliath Interpretive Park and Summit Lake Area until October 3.

Even though you won't be able to drive to the top of Mount Evans, the summit will be open to hikers and bikers, weather permitting, until October 3. Visitors can drive to Summit Lake and walk or bike up Mount Evans.

The Mount Evans Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America and a popular spot for tourists and Coloradans alike. This summer was the first year that the U.S. Forest Service used a timed-entry reservation system, which helped keep crowds and parking to a minimum.

All reservations and timed entries can be made online at recreation.gov. Late season tickets are available for a reduced rate of $10. U.S. Forest Service officials noted that you should book your reservation in advance, as all visitors without timed-entry tickets will be turned around to book a reservation where they have cell service.

Were you able to drive up to Mount Evans this summer? How do you feel about the timed reservation system? If you're planning on heading up this weekend, share your experience with us in the comments.