MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty to Shooting, Killing 15-Year-Old
MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty to Shooting, Killing 15-Year-Old
Maureen Mullarkey - Patch
10/21/21
Jose Omar "Duende" Sorto Portillo, 18, pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of a 15-year-old in federal court Wednesday, prosecutors say.
