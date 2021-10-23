Ms. Barbara Jones
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
ASX closes flat, supermarkets opt for compulsory vaccinations, Crown board has narrow miss
The Pentagon City Ritz Gets a Mediterranean Reboot Full of Small Plates and Napa Reds
Autumn color is in full splendor in the Keweenaw Peninsula of Upper Michigan
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Wiggle Around Town With These Colorful Boozy Jelly Cakes
12 celebrity-owned restaurants we really wish were in Canada
Ground Breakers: De Grey shows gold fever is still alive in high mining times
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
1-stop Asia trip for PGA in Japan
Laura Wright reflects on her early days in soaps
Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Laura Wright reflects on her early days in soaps
Medieval Times: Being Dead in an Era of Cruelty and Despair
Auto show and road rally at Creighton Farms
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ms. Barbara Jones
Staff Reports - The Valley Times-News
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Ms. Barbara Jones, 69, of Alabaster, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Read Full Story on valleytimes-news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
No. 5 Ohio State football vs. Indiana preview: Everything you need to know before kickoff
Thanks to self-funders seeking rare open seat, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate primary is one of nation's costliest
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL