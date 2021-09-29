MSDH: Nearly 1,100 new coronavirus cases reported
MSDH: Nearly 1,100 new coronavirus cases reported
Tim Doherty - Hattiesburg-Laurel WDAM-TV on MSN.com
9/29/21
Another 50 deaths were added to COVID-19-related toll, including 22 found in a review of death certificates from a four-month span.
