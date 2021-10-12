Mt. Pleasant approves pedestrian street lighting
Mt. Pleasant approves pedestrian street lighting
Sue Field - The Morning Sun
10/12/21
After hearing objections last month on a capital improvement pedestrian street lighting proposal, Mt. Pleasant city commissioners on Monday approved the project.
Read Full Story on themorningsun.com
