Muncie-Delaware County getting a plan together to build a better place
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
John Deere Company – Where and how it all began
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease confirmed in Rutland County deer
Are COVID rules for schools keeping your kids out of class?
Vermont ski resorts hoping for bounce back year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Police find 3 women behind padlocked apartment door in human trafficking probe in Rutland
Pet owners: Trapping season begins on Saturday. Here's how to keep your furry friends safe.
Watch for trains: Amtrak's route to Burlington is doing practice runs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Drug Raid Uncovers Possible Human Trafficking Operation; Women Found Behind Padlocked Door
Police: Wilton woman charged with falsely reporting incident, drug possession
Police, Homeland Security execute search warrants in Rutland
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Police: Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation
Pet owners: Trapping season begins on Saturday. Here's how to keep your furry friends safe.
Killington's World Cup a little over a month away; tickets on sale now
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Muncie-Delaware County getting a plan together to build a better place
David Penticuff, The Star Press - The Star Press on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
TogetherDM, the comprehensive master plan project for Delaware County and Muncie, sees the plan commission identifying the community's biggest issues.
Read Full Story on thestarpress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rape on Philadelphia train echoes NYC's notorious Kitty Genovese murder
Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is `confident'
Commissioners clear zoning for sustainable living and farm center at I-69 and Ind. 332
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL