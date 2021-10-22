N.J. Assembly Speaker: It doesn't matter who you vote for, just vote | Opinion
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
2021 40 Under 40 award recipient: Ashleigh Evans
Montclair woman helps relocate Burning Man art near Point San Pablo
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Obsesh Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Laney Built: Part Five - The Best Chance
California's Reparation Taskforce tackles racial wealth gap
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
In a new college sports landscape, women profiting from NIL opportunities
S.F. Bay Area weather live updates: Thursday to bring heaviest rain so far this week
'Tree of Hope' remembers Oakland Hills Firestorm on 30 year anniversary
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Port of Oakland sees no backlog on docks, calls for cargo
California Attorney General Bonta Says FDA Must Act Swiftly to Reduce Dangerous Concentrations of Heavy Metals in Baby Foods
California gas station shoot-out leaves 1 dead, former police captain injured
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Oakland-based coach quits US Rowing after claims of abuse
San Jose Is the Bay Area’s Great Immigrant Food City
Belcampo closes restaurants, retail locations
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
N.J. Assembly Speaker: It doesn't matter who you vote for, just vote | Opinion
Star-Ledger Guest |
[email protected]
- NJ.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Beginning Saturday, October 23, New Jersey residents will be able to vote early in convenient locations throughout their counties for the first time ever. Th
Read Full Story on nj.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Neurologist Arrested on Federal Charges in Sex Assault Probe Spanning NY, NJ, PA
Housing Market Still Hot In Jersey City
NJ Amazon driver carjacked, taken on wild police chase that ends on train tracks
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL