'Nail in the coffin': Ciao Pizza Trattoria in Springfield closing due to staffing shortage, pandemic challenges
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mental Health Summit returns for a virtual and in-person gathering
Grand Junction VA co-hosts second annual Mental Health Summit at the Western Region OneSource
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Colorado Health Care Workers Have Until Friday to Get 1st COVID Shot
New Mexico oil and gas supporters concerned for BLM move back to Washington, D.C.
I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens Wednesday afternoon
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mental Health Summit returns for a virtual and in-person gathering
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Nail in the coffin': Ciao Pizza Trattoria in Springfield closing due to staffing shortage, pandemic challenges
Louis Krauss, The Register-Guard - The Register-Guard on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Before the pandemic, the restaurant had 16 full-time and two part-time staff members, but as of now it has five.
Read Full Story on registerguard.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL