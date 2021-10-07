Nassau County to send $375 payments to some 400,000 homeowners impacted by pandemic
Nassau County to send $375 payments to some 400,000 homeowners impacted by pandemic
Eyewitness News - abc7NY on MSN.com
10/7/21
Nassau County Homeowner Assistance Program or "HAP" provides direct payments to as many as 400,000 homeowners.
Read Full Story on abc7ny.com
