National Guard activated to assist beleaguered hospitals in rural California
National Guard activated to assist beleaguered hospitals in rural California
Connor Sheets, Laura J. Nelson Oct. 1, 2021 6:44 PM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/1/21
Medical teams were dispatched to three hospitals where exhausted staff are weathering another surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
