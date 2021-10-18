The lane will feature a curb to protect cyclists.

The National Park Service (NPS) recently announced a National Mall facelift in partnership with the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT). The two offices "will begin implementing safety improvements on 15th Street, including a two-way protected lane for bicyclists," according to their October 7 press release.

While D.C. is a "Gold" Bicycle Friendly Community as of 2018, according to the League of American Bicyclists, pedestrian safety and cyclist ease are always on D.C. dwellers' minds, so it's a smart move that couldn't come soon enough. And, according to the release, it's been on the NPS and DDOT's minds for a while, too: the project is called "the result of long-term planning and collaboration" between the two offices, and "part of a larger collaboration to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety and access in and around Washington D.C."

The National Mall project will "create a north-south bicycle connection between the White House, National Mall, and the Jefferson Memorial," and will add "an additional protected lane on East Basin Drive SW in spring 2022, which will connect with the multi-use trail on the 14th Street bridge."

The additions will, of course, necessitate dreaded construction. The NPS plans for "construction on 15th street (to) last through the fall and involve temporary lane closures for drivers." Plan accordingly! After the construction finishes, there will be "three lanes open to drivers on 15th Street — one southbound and one northbound." Construction will also affect the sidewalks along 15th Street, but pedestrians and cyclists "should expect a limited number of disruptions."

And when all is said and done, there will be space for cars and bikes—so grab two wheels or four, and we'll see you on a sunny winter day!

