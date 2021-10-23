Nationwide blood shortage prompts longtime Idaho donors to encourage others to donate
Nationwide blood shortage prompts longtime Idaho donors to encourage others to donate
Tristan Lewis - KTVB on MSN.com
10/23/21
The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage nationwide. They believe the pandemic and the decrease in blood drives are to blame.
Read Full Story on ktvb.com
