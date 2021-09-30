Nebraska State Patrol investigates threats targeting state senator, Democratic leader
Nebraska State Patrol investigates threats targeting state senator, Democratic leader
Chase Moffitt,Gina Dvorak - Omaha WOWT on MSN.com
9/30/21
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating threatening text messages involving a state senator and the leader of the state’s Democratic Party.
Read Full Story on wowt.com
