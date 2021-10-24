Nevada Republican who claimed someone voted under dead wife's name charged with voter fraud
Nevada Republican who claimed someone voted under dead wife's name charged with voter fraud
Alex Woodward - The Independent on MSN.com
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
After claiming someone used his dead wife’s ballot, Las Vegas businessman’s case was touted by GOP as evidence of fraudulent conspiracy
Read Full Story on independent.co.uk
