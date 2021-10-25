New charges filed against local contractor previously convicted of construction fraud
New charges filed against local contractor previously convicted of construction fraud
Hannah Shirley - Grand Forks Herald
10/25/21
DeRosier, 34, of Fargo, has been charged with construction fraud and theft. He faced similar charges earlier this year.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
