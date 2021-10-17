New Cuyahoga Falls middle, high school design will be unveiled Oct. 19
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'It seems like it lasts all nine innings.' Fans at Fenway Park have really been into it, and the Red Sox have taken notice
Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra lifts weights in ‘brutal’ gym workout after total body makeover
Red Sox Have To Be Satisfied With Chris Sale, Who Survives Game 1 Start In ALCS
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
WATCH: Christian Arroyo, Red Sox bring playoff anthem to Pats-Cowboys
Jen Psaki shouts out NBC news' Kelly O'Donnell for asking about Biden's health 'all the time'
Astros vs. Red Sox: ALCS Game 3 live stream, TV channel, time, odds, pitching matchup for 2021 MLB playoffs
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Paula Kelsey, woman last seen in Berkshires, still missing after weekend of searching by police
Boston mayoral candidates condemn arrest of Black man having a stroke
Michelle Wu's path from immigrant daughter to the pinnacle of Boston politics
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Paula Kelsey, woman last seen in Berkshires, still missing after weekend of searching by police
Can Anyone Stop the Uberization of the Economy?
Prince William unveils the 5 winners of the Earthshot Prize
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Can Anyone Stop the Uberization of the Economy?
Cardinal sailing wins Captain Hurst Bowl over weekend
Boston mayoral candidates condemn arrest of Black man having a stroke
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Cuyahoga Falls middle, high school design will be unveiled Oct. 19
Phil Keren, Akron Beacon Journal - Akron Beacon Journal on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Cuyahoga Falls City School District residents can get a sneak-peek of the plan for the new middle and high school building.
Read Full Story on beaconjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Honeybee Ice Cream and Arcade brings huge variety of sweet treats, retro games to Niceville
Evansville's Forge on Main searching for urban-style grocery store to join apartments
Mike the Crossing Guard is Positively Fort Wayne!
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL