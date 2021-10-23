New Delaware law to pay all college costs for ex-foster kids a 'game changer'
New Delaware law to pay all college costs for ex-foster kids a 'game changer'
Cris Barrish - WHYY
10/23/21
The state’s three publicly supported schools will issue waivers for all costs not covered by scholarships or financial aid so former foster kids can attend for free.
