The project began in 2017 and is expected to be completed in December 2022.

The commute may not be back to pre-COVID levels, but commuters in Virginia are still feeling the pain. But that pain may be lessened next year when the new express lanes open on the I-66.

The lanes are part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project that started in 2017 and includes six regular lanes and four express lanes running from I-95 to University Blvd. On October 23, demolition on the Old Gallows Road Bridge will take place, making way for a wider bridge to accommodate those new traffic lanes.

It’s not unusual for projects of this size to run behind, but empty roads during the pandemic made it much easier for construction crews to stay on schedule.

The finished project includes 22 miles of new road, bike, and pedestrian trails, plus 4,000 new park and ride spaces. When the new lanes open next December, drivers will have the option of taking the new express toll lanes for free if the car is occupied by three or more people. The new route will be faster overall due to dynamic tolling and more efficient interchanges.



New I-66 Express Lanes map, Courtesy of VDOT

Before this project concludes, construction is also set to begin on the newly approved 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension. The new project will increase 495 express lanes by 2.5 miles and improve connections at the Dulles Toll Road and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

“Growing up near Tysons and as a current resident, I have witnessed for far too long the congestion challenges drivers face in this corridor,” said Pierce Coffee, president of Transurban North America. “495 NEXT is an important step toward providing travelers relief from this gridlock with new travel choices – whether a driver, bus rider, carpooler or biker – this project is going to help get you where you need to go safer, faster and more reliably.”

Virginia and Maryland are working together on this project in order to ease congestion and speed up travel times for commuters traveling between the states. The joint venture will also reduce emissions by adding four miles of bicycle and pedestrian lanes and a new bus service across the American Legion Bridge.