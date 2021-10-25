New Jersey Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
New Jersey Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Greg Wyshynski - ESPN
10/25/21
Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine late last week, the team confirmed to ESPN on Monday.
