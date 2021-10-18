New Jersey sports betting has its first $1 billion month
New Jersey sports betting has its first $1 billion month
Associated Press - Fox 5 NY
10/18/21
Atlantic City's nine casinos and the three racetracks in New Jersey that take sports bets collectively took $1.01 billion in such wagers in September.
