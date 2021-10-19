New Jersey woman gets 35-year sentence for filming, sexually assaulting toddler
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Seahawks, Randall too hot for Wilson to handle
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Seahawks, Randall too hot for Wilson to handle
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ex-grad assistant Noland set to start at QB for Gamecocks
Seahawks, Randall too hot for Wilson to handle
White House targeting economic risks from climate change
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Seahawks, Randall too hot for Wilson to handle
NHS girls soccer picks up key victory
South Carolina, Vanderbilt still looking for first SEC win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Jersey woman gets 35-year sentence for filming, sexually assaulting toddler
Kristine Garcia - WPIX
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to prison for the sexual assault of todder several years ago, authorities said Monday. Olga Diaz, 35, was sentenced to 35 years and
Read Full Story on pix11.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Christie's Northern NJ Lists East Hill Estate in Englewood
Climate Change Blamed for Permanent Closure of New Jersey Zoo Flooded by Hurricane Ida
TotalEnergies Women's AFCON qualifier rekindle Nigeria, Ghana rivalry
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL