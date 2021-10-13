New North Dallas apartment high-rise is latest luxury property sale
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dawers remembers Bobby Zarem, a first-class connector and cheerleader for Savannah
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
This Weekend's Events In Savannah Area
Georgia Sports Betting Supporters Hope 2022 Is Their Year
Savannah has become 'beacon in the night' for comic book, sequential artists seeking community
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya – Results & Post Fight Report
2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah
Early night for QB Holden Geriner as Benedictine rolls past South Effingham 56-7
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya – Results & Post Fight Report
Fall-like weather returns on Sunday!
Brunswick officials urge unity ahead of jury selection in trial of Ahmaud Arbery''s killing
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ahmaud Arbery: A timeline toward justice
Youth sports return 2 days after fatal shooting at Savannah athletic complex
Tour This Fiber Artist’s Incredibly Colorful Savannah Rental
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New North Dallas apartment high-rise is latest luxury property sale
Steve Brown - Dallas Morning News on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Another Dallas apartment tower has been snapped up by investors. The just completed Nove at Knox is a 19-story, 310-unit residential high-rise on
Read Full Story on dallasnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Texas school administrator's Holocaust comments cause public outcry
Nemechek's Xfinity win in Texas leaves final four spots open
John Hunter Nemechek's Xfinity win in Texas leaves final four spots open
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL