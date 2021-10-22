New season, same result for NJ Devils as major struggles vs. Capitals continue
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New season, same result for NJ Devils as major struggles vs. Capitals continue
Andrew Tredinnick, North Jersey Media Group - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
After winning their opening two games, the Devils were humbled in a 4-1 loss against the Capitals on Thursday night at Prudential Center.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tenafly celebrates New Jersey's first Korean Hanbok Day with swaths of silk and style
N.J. voters won't be required to wear masks at polling places inside schools on Election Day
COVID vaccine effectiveness study receives $4.9 million grant
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL