New shops, restaurants coming to The Factory at Franklin as part of redevelopment
New shops, restaurants coming to The Factory at Franklin as part of redevelopment
Laken Bowles - News Channel 5 Nashville
10/8/21
The Factory at Franklin will soon be redeveloped to offer new shopping, dining and entertainment, along with office space.
Read Full Story on newschannel5.com
