Newspaper Carrier Files Suit Over Sheriff Confrontation: Reports
Newspaper Carrier Files Suit Over Sheriff Confrontation: Reports
Charles Woodman - Patch on MSN.com
10/26/21
The suit alleges that Sheriff Ed Troyer violated the driver's constitutional rights, according to several reports on the issue.
Read Full Story on patch.com
