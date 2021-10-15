Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder in Parkland school massacre, attorneys say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder in Parkland school massacre, attorneys say
Terry Spencer, USA TODAY - Des Moines Register
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Brian Laundrie search: Officers carrying large rifles into Carlton Reserve are 'training and searching,' police say
4 defensive players to watch as Oklahoma takes on TCU
Trump Assures GOP Donors He Doesn't Enjoy Being Peed Upon
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL