NJ funeral set for former Bishop Spong, first in US to ordain an openly gay man
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mountaineers not hiking this week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Roundup: Sheridan, TV golfers fall shy of state berths
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Data shows most recent COVID surge hit Bellingham and rest of Whatcom County differently
Covid Live Updates: U.S. to Reopen Canada, Mexico Borders for Vaccinated Visitors
Roundup: Sheridan, TV golfers fall shy of state berths
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mountaineers not hiking this week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NJ funeral set for former Bishop Spong, first in US to ordain an openly gay man
Deena Yellin - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
John Shelby Spong, who died Sept. 12, led the Episcopal Diocese in Newark for 21 years and was an early supporter of LGBTQ rights and female priests.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Jersey governor goes maskless at indoor event despite his own safety recommendations
Obama to stump for Murphy in New Jersey governor's race
What New Jersey's gubernatorial contest tells us about the political landscape
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL