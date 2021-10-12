NMDOH: COVID-19 deaths in Eddy County rose to 192 Oct. 8
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Watch | Tacoma mayoral candidates debate housing, homelessness and police
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Five reasons to watch Defiance vs Orange County SC
Canzano: Oregon State’s offensive braintrust needs to stick together
Art Battle returns to Washington state, eyes Portland expansion
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Klontz, former Sequim public works director, takes job with Port of Port Townsend
When Octopus Wrestling Was All the Rage
Sheepadoodle Bunny appears to tell her owner she misses family's lost cat by ...
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Klontz, former Sequim public works director, takes job with Port of Port Townsend
Umpqua Bank combines with Columbia; bank will retain Umpqua name but corporate HQ moving to Tacoma
U.S. West Coast regional lenders Columbia and Umpqua to combine
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dale Chihuly Returns To The Sonoran Desert With New Exhibition
When Octopus Wrestling Was All the Rage
Normal schedule resumes for most Washington State Ferry routes after weekend of cancelations
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NMDOH: COVID-19 deaths in Eddy County rose to 192 Oct. 8
Mike Smith - Carlsbad Current-Argus
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Six COVID-19 deaths in Eddy County last week rose the number of deaths to 192 since the first deaths were cited in March 2020, NMDOH said.
Read Full Story on currentargus.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Mexico farmers get water access cut off early for second year in a row
New Mexico U.S. Sen. Heinrich pushes to electrify American homes, move away from fossil fuel
Mexico's war on cartels has created 400 new gangs that are taking on the police and cartels that are left
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL