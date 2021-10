If you're not on the Fresno State bandwagon by now, it's a good time to hitch on. The 18th-ranked Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) went up four spots in the AP Poll this week after beating UNLV 38-30 on Oct. 24. Fresno State has not been ranked this high since the 2018 season when former Dinuba High standout quarterback Marcus McMaryion led the Bulldogs to a Mountain West Conference championship and a win in the Las Vegas Bowl.