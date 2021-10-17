No immediate family, so 300 Veterans came to his funeral
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No immediate family, so 300 Veterans came to his funeral
VAntagePoint Contributor - United States Department of Veterans Affairs
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
The Fort Fill Veteran community paid its respect at the funeral of Corporal Charles York, during this special memorial service.
Read Full Story on blogs.va.gov
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Column: Many come and go, but 92-year-old Bob Newhart is the godfather of celebrity Chicago sports fans
Richwoods, Metamora girls tennis teams end decade-long sectional droughts
Social reaction: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot lead Chicago Sky to first-ever WNBA title
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL