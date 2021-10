No Small feat: No. 1 Alabama upset by Texas A&M on last-play field goal by Seth Small

Six days after losing its top-25 ranking, Texas A&M upset top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night in Kyle Field to end what had been a 19-game winning streak for the Tide. Aggie senior kicker Seth Small drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give Texas A&M the win.