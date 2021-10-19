North Korea tested possible submarine missile, South Korea says

North Korea tested possible submarine missile, South Korea says
Associated Press - WRDW
10/19/21
The test firing would mark possibly the most significant demonstration of the North's military might since President Joe Biden took office.
