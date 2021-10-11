Number of active COVID cases, hospitalizations down in West Virginia
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Andronis Arcadia and its Santorini sisters
The Boca Interview: Daniel Hostettler
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Doctor: 225 unvaccinated at Yale New Haven Health told they'll lose their jobs Oct. 18
Andronis Arcadia and its Santorini sisters
John Clark, Luke Johnson goals help Middletown edge EWG; Thursday's high school roundup
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Doctor: 225 unvaccinated at Yale New Haven Health told they'll lose their jobs Oct. 18
Towns and schools wrestle with the legacy of Columbus
Andronis Arcadia and its Santorini sisters
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Andronis Arcadia and its Santorini sisters
Brian Cheney Headlines Salt Marsh Opera's CARMEN
The Boca Interview: Daniel Hostettler
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Number of active COVID cases, hospitalizations down in West Virginia
WSAZ News Staff - WSAZ
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The active case count is down in the State of West Virginia by 19,183 cases since peaking less than a month ago.
Read Full Story on wsaz.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Legislature Favoring a North-South Congressional Redraw As Redistricting Efforts Continue
If you saw West Virginia Northern taped off this morning, it's not as bad as it looks
Red Cross enters third week of emergency blood shortage
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL