NY Democrat apologizes after comparing Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton to KKK leader
NY Democrat apologizes after comparing Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton to KKK leader
Biba Adams - The Grio
10/19/21
Early Tuesday, state party officials tweeted regrets from Jay Jacobs for his clumsy characterization of Walton akin to David Duke.
Read Full Story on thegrio.com
