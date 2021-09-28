Obama urges gun reform amid spike in gun violence: 'Chicago alone can't solve the gun problem'
Obama urges gun reform amid spike in gun violence: 'Chicago alone can't solve the gun problem'
ABC News - ABC on MSN.com
9/28/21
Former President Barack Obama reflected on the gun violence that has plagued Chicago, saying reducing gun violence is a "generational project."
