Obituary: Radcliff, Glenna Mae
Obituary: Radcliff, Glenna Mae
Phillip Hickman - TheNewsCenter
10/19/21
Glenna Mae Radcliff, 79 of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 17, 2021. She was born December 13, 1941, a daughter of the late “Cleve” Lemley and Mildred Beabout Lemley. Glenna was in the healthcare industry.
Read Full Story on wtap.com
