October is the most dangerous time to be a pedestrian
October is the most dangerous time to be a pedestrian
Jon Rudder - Cleveland
10/14/21
October is pedestrian awareness month, which coincides with the most dangerous month of the year to be a pedestrian, according to an Akron Metropolitan Transportation Study.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
