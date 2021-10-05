ODOT tells homeless campers at 2 sites by Bend Parkway of pending removal plans
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Calling all artists: Project aims to reconnect community
Richard Munn retires from Otero County Road Department after 38 years
100% Otero job training: Helping open opportunities through skill building
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Richard Munn retires from Otero County Road Department after 38 years
NMSU reports 30% of students submitted proof of vaccination by deadline. Why so few?
Two Alamogordo authors, illustrator go on book tour
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Two Alamogordo authors, illustrator go on book tour
The Most Beautiful Natural Wonder in Every State
299 evacuees from Afghanistan destined for NM resettlement
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
ODOT tells homeless campers at 2 sites by Bend Parkway of pending removal plans
Leslie Cano - KTVZ
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Oregon Department of Transportation crews were out early Tuesday morning, serving homeless camp removal notices at two locations near the Bend Parkway.
Read Full Story on ktvz.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Washington State's fast-improving defense to be measured by Oregon State's ground game
Oregon Employment Department, WorkSource Oregon to host statewide virtual job fair
Portage girls swim suffers loss to Oregon but continuing to remain positive, see growth
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL