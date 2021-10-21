Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Staver - The Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/21/21
Ohio offered a $300 bonus to any state employee whose agencies hit a vaccination goal. About 1 in 5 are getting it.
