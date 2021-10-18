Oklahoma City Police investigate after 16-year-old recent father killed by stray bullet
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Rex at the Royal Will Bring Lowcountry Cooking Back to South Street
Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice and Rome Drama ‘The Girl Has Flown’ – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)
Quick Recap: Grizzlies blow out Pistons 128-97
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Top 10 QB Recruit Justyn Martin to Commit October 28
Jill Biden surprises the stranger who helped her rediscover her faith in God
Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘There was a time when my biggest roles were to do with my sexuality’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Harrison Ford greets Antonio Banderas with a bear hug on the seaside Sicily set of Indiana Jones 5
Inside Amazon's largest warehouse where you'll find 10 robots for every human
Lewes beach renamed to honor former Black business owner
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Casey promotes Child Tax Credit at the Community YMCA
Binghamton Black Bears hold first team practice
James Alexander, New Middletown, Ohio
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Casey promotes Child Tax Credit at the Community YMCA
Harrison Ford greets Antonio Banderas with a bear hug on the seaside Sicily set of Indiana Jones 5
James Alexander, New Middletown, Ohio
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oklahoma City Police investigate after 16-year-old recent father killed by stray bullet
Brent Skarky/KFOR - Oklahoma's News
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Oklahoma City Police are looking for help as they investigate. They say all signs point to the young father just being at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Read Full Story on kfor.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
City of Oklahoma City to hold storm debris collection days following October severe weather
Joyce Reynolds Williams, 87
"This is a good football team": Gundy readying Cowboys for Week 8 challenge at Iowa State
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL