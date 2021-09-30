Oklahoma City unemployment is the lowest in the nation — if you only count the large metros
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Acting Muscogee County DA Sheneka Terry takes oath two days after Mark Jones was suspended by the governor
Biscuit Belly To Open 5 GA Locations, Including Woodstock
No. 3 Oregon loses control of its playoff destiny after losing control of game, but this shouldn't be a surprise
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Who killed Akeila Ware? Pregnant woman shot in 'targeted' killing on Georgia highway
Over 1700 Columbus vehicles broken into this year, police say
Aspirion Health Resources Announces Combination with Advicare
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Columbus man appears in Recorder’s Court for alleged Sky Zone shooting
4 dead, including child, as rains cause flooding in Alabama
State motion in criminal case against DA Mark Jones claims he ‘disregards law and ethics to win murder cases’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Local organization hosts ‘Shoot Films Not Guns’ workshop in Columbus
MILITARY MATTERS: Georgia Run For The Fallen finishes In Columbus and Fort Benning
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead after being shot on Georgia highway
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oklahoma City unemployment is the lowest in the nation — if you only count the large metros
Jessie Christopher Smith, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
A recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report lists Oklahoma City as No. 1 in lowest unemployment rate. But is it too soon to celebrate?
Read Full Story on oklahoman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma
Eyes on Texas: Peter Gardere's 4-0 mark against Oklahoma makes him a Hall of Honor shoo-in
Game Prediction: #6 Oklahoma vs #21 Texas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL