Oklahoma Sooners' Marvin Mims "Marvelous" once more
Oklahoma Sooners' Marvin Mims "Marvelous" once more
Bryant Crews - Yahoo! Sports
10/5/21
After seeing no more than two targets in each of the last three games the Marvin Mims led the Oklahoma Sooners in receiving vs. Kansas State
