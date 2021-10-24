Omaha man sentenced for role in 2019 armed bank robbery
Omaha man sentenced for role in 2019 armed bank robbery
Justin Kies - 1011 Now on MSN.com
10/24/21
Melvin L. Wilson, 40, of Omaha was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 19 for his role in an armed bank robbery back in 2019.
Read Full Story on 1011now.com
