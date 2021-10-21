Opinion: For the battered, once-mighty Dodgers, talk is cheap against streaking Braves
Opinion: For the battered, once-mighty Dodgers, talk is cheap against streaking Braves
Bob Nightengale - USA Today on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The battered Dodgers tried to say the right things Wednesday, but nobody is believing it as they trail 3-1 in NLCS to the Braves.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
