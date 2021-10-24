Opinion: Why obesity care is a growing health equity crisis
Opinion: Why obesity care is a growing health equity crisis
Greenville News - Greenville News on MSN.com
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Bariatric surgeon says in op-ed column that many patients cannot get obesity care they need because Medicare rules have not kept up with science.
Read Full Story on greenvilleonline.com
